Cabrera remains at 498 homers, Tigers edge Indians 2-1

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Gregory Soto, right, is congratulated by catcher Eric Haase...
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Gregory Soto, right, is congratulated by catcher Eric Haase after the Tigers defeated the Cleveland Indians 2-1 in a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 1:09 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - Miguel Cabrera remained two home runs shy of 500, but Tyler Alexander tossed a season-high 5 1/3 scoreless innings as the Detroit Tigers edged the Cleveland Indians 2-1.

Cabrera went 0 for 3 with a walk, keeping his career total at 498 homers.

The veteran slugger is trying to become the 28th player in major league history with 500.

Alexander allowed four hits without issuing a walk, striking out four in his seventh appearance since moving into the rotation.

Former Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos spoiled the shutout with a leadoff homer in the ninth off Gregory Soto, who got his 13th save in 14 opportunities.

Indians rookie Eli Morgan gave up two runs over seven innings.

8/8/2021 12:00:25 AM (GMT -4:00)

