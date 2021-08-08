Cabrera remains at 498 homers, Tigers edge Indians 2-1

CLEVELAND (AP) - Miguel Cabrera remained two home runs shy of 500, but Tyler Alexander tossed a season-high 5 1/3 scoreless innings as the Detroit Tigers edged the Cleveland Indians 2-1.

Cabrera went 0 for 3 with a walk, keeping his career total at 498 homers.

The veteran slugger is trying to become the 28th player in major league history with 500.

Alexander allowed four hits without issuing a walk, striking out four in his seventh appearance since moving into the rotation.

Former Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos spoiled the shutout with a leadoff homer in the ninth off Gregory Soto, who got his 13th save in 14 opportunities.

Indians rookie Eli Morgan gave up two runs over seven innings.

