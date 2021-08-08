Advertisement

Annie Drews and Team USA Volleyball beat Brazil to win 1st Olympic volleyball gold

United States' Andrea Drews spikes while playing Brazil during the gold medal match in women's...
United States' Andrea Drews spikes while playing Brazil during the gold medal match in women's volleyball at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)(Frank Augstein | AP)
By Associated Press and Megan Smedley
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) - The decades-long quest for the first Olympic gold medal for the U.S. women’s volleyball team ended when the Americans finally broke through with a straight-set victory over Brazil.

Penn High School grad Annie Drews led the US with 14 kills.

The United States had won three silver medals and two bronze since first getting on the medal stand in 1984.

It got to the top step at the Tokyo Games by beating the team that denied it a chance at gold in the final match of the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

Serbia beat South Korea to win the bronze medal.

