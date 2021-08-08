Annie Drews’ family fired up for gold medal game

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Ahead of Penn High School grad Annie Drews’ gold medal game for team USA Volleyball, her parents were anxiously awaiting the match.

Annie plays professionally in Japan, so they are used to the late games and setting alarms in the middle of the night.

But for the gold medal, they could hardly wait for the match to start.

“I think our feeling initially is that we really wanted Annie to have a great experience and see what it’s like to be an Olympic athlete,” her mom Carrie Drews said. “But then each time, they win a game you start to think, ‘Oh my gosh maybe we can..’ You know that’s their goal. And you’re thinking maybe we can really do this. So to be at this point, I have full confidence in the team, but I’m just a little nervous about it.”

“So I know that they are putting all of their effort and focus into doing that,” her dad Mike Drews said. “But yes, very proud. Very very proud and happy that she seems to be having a good experience. As Carrie said, she just loves all of her teammates.”

The Drews held a watch party for Annie.

