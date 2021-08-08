Annie Drews’ family celebrates her winning gold

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - While Annie Drews was winning gold for USA Volleyball in Tokyo, cheering Annie on every step of the way was her family and friends.

The Drews gathered together to cheer Annie on from a far.

They said Saturday night that they wished the game would just start already to calm their nerves.

Once Annie won gold, they stayed up until 5 a.m. just to get a chance to talk with their gold medalist.

“It’s amazing,” her dad Mike Drews said. “To see them last night and to see that team and how they played so well and supported each other. It just makes us very grateful that she was able to be a part of it.”

“At the end of the second set last night, we were feeling like they were in system a lot of the time and people were playing at their best,” Annie’s mom Carrie Drews said. “”There were some jokes if we should start to chill the champagne or if everyone should just sit completely still and not change a thing, but that’s when I think we got hopeful.”

For the record, the Drews family did wind up chilling the champagne, they just waited until Annie officially won to open any bottles.

Annie will be coming back to the states Monday from Tokyo.

She’ll be coming back home to Michiana Labor Day Weekend for her wedding.

