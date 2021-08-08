3-year-old girl shot in Berrien County

(WNDU) - A 3-year-old girl was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after being shot in the arm while lying in bed.

Police responded to a shooting in 800 block of Monroe in the City of Benton Harbor just after 4:30 AM.

When they arrived, they found the young girl suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the 3-year-old victim told deputies, “I don’t want to die” as they administered first aid to her. She was taken to a nearby hospital -- her injuries are reportedly non-fatal.

Berrien County Sheriff’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit was called in to assist Benton Harbor Public Safety to process the crime scene. Crime Scene Investigators found a large amount of bullet holes that had struck the house.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident to contact the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety Detectives at 269-927-8436 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP.

