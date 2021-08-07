SBCSC hosts annual ‘Backpack Giveaway and Fun Fair’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation is gearing up to head back to the classroom Wednesday with its annual ‘Backpack Giveaway.’

From 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, families and students could get ready for the school year while also having some fun.

Hundreds of backpacks were distributed in a drive-thru style, and there was a vaccination clinic where students could get caught up on required immunizations or receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The ‘Fun Fair’ at the Brown Community Learning Center featured everything from a bounce house to face painting.

“We are so excited to have our students back. We can’t wait. Of course, with covid-19 and everyone virtually, we’re excited to have our students back and continue doing great things. But primarily this year, we want to focus on making sure everyone is reading on grade level,” SBCSC Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings said.

If you missed Saturday’s event but your child is in need of a backpack this year, just reach out to the school corporation as they have more backpacks ready for the school year.

