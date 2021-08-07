Advertisement

SBCSC hosts annual ‘Backpack Giveaway and Fun Fair’

By Carly Miller
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation is gearing up to head back to the classroom Wednesday with its annual ‘Backpack Giveaway.’

From 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, families and students could get ready for the school year while also having some fun.

Hundreds of backpacks were distributed in a drive-thru style, and there was a vaccination clinic where students could get caught up on required immunizations or receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The ‘Fun Fair’ at the Brown Community Learning Center featured everything from a bounce house to face painting.

“We are so excited to have our students back. We can’t wait. Of course, with covid-19 and everyone virtually, we’re excited to have our students back and continue doing great things. But primarily this year, we want to focus on making sure everyone is reading on grade level,” SBCSC Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings said.

If you missed Saturday’s event but your child is in need of a backpack this year, just reach out to the school corporation as they have more backpacks ready for the school year.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it was the result of a double overdose.
Car crashes into Town & Country Kroger
A female Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito on the skin of a human host. The mosquito’s...
West Nile Virus found in St. Joseph County
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
We’re digging deeper into allegations of misuse of school computers at Rochester Community...
Rochester parents concerned after alleged misuse of school computers
United States' Saran Ann Hildebrandt reacts after her loss to China's Sun Yanan during their...
Penn HS grad Sarah Hildebrandt falls in Olympic semifinal match

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Forecast: A few thunderstorms tonight
The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health coalition in Elkhart hosted its second COVID-19 vaccine...
Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition offers second vaccine clinic
A Granger church helps build beds for people in need.
Church building beds for those in need
The 18th annual event took place Saturday on Notre Dame's campus.
18th annual Logan’s Run takes place