Rodón strikes out 11, White Sox blank Cubs 4-0

CHICAGO (AP) - Carlos Rodón struck out 11 in five stellar innings, Cesar Hernandez and José Abreu hit back-to-back home runs and the Chicago White Sox blanked the Chicago Cubs 4-0.

Yoán Moncada added a two-run double for the White Sox in their second straight win in the crosstown series at Wrigley Field.

The AL Central leaders improved to 9-9 since the All-Star break.

Rodón and the White Sox bullpen combined for 17 strikeouts.

David Bote got two of the five hits for the Cubs, who have dropped three straight and five of six.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/7/2021 6:24:49 PM (GMT -4:00)