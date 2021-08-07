Quantrill beats Tigers keeps Cabrera 2 shy of 500 homers

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cal Quantrill kept Miguel Cabrera in the ballpark as he nears 500 home runs and shut down the rest of Detroit’s lineup for seven innings, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 6-1 win over the Tigers. Quantrill struck out a career-high 10. He retired 15 in a row after allowing a pair of back-to-back hits in the first inning. Bobby Bradley hit a two-run double off Matt Manning as the Indians prevented the Tigers from jumping them into second place in the AL Central. Cabrera went 1 for 3 with a walk and remained at 498 career homers, two shy of becoming the 28th player to reach the hallowed milestone.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)