Advertisement

People gather for Meet Me on the Island event at Century Center

People gather for Meet Me on the Island event at Century Center
People gather for Meet Me on the Island event at Century Center(wndu)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend kicked off its Meet Me on the Island summer series.

This year it was part of South Bend’s Best Week Ever and First Fridays.

The event draws hundreds of people to the downtown area every year.

There is music, art and good food.

The event was unfortunately cancelled about an hour in due to the rain.

“...we were nervous about getting people together…abundance of caution kept us from doing this. We are doing this one now and another in September and another in October if it goes well...Come out, we will be here and the band will be playing. We’ll have lots of food and drink,” said Director of the South Bend Museum of Art, Carrie Barratt.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rare birth defect that causes the brain to develop outside the skull is usually fatal… until...
Medical Moment: Baby Lucas survives exencephaly
16 News Now is digging deeper into a major scam that one South Bend woman faced while selling...
16 News Now Investigates: Hijacked Homes
She's accused of murder, abuse of a corpse, and a slew of other charges.
LaPorte woman accused of murder, forces her kids to clean up the scene
The case has been turned over to the Elkhart County Homicide Unit.
Police investigating death of 17-year-old in Goshen
The CDC reports that more than 600,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. alone. But...
Medical Moment: COVID in the ICU

Latest News

PT and The Cruisers took the stage today, while people enjoyed a bite to eat out on the lawn.
PT and The Cruisers take the stage at Fridays by the Fountain
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Humidity...and rain at times
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
We’re digging deeper into allegations of misuse of school computers at Rochester Community...
Rochester parents concerned after alleged misuse of school computers