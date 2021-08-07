People gather for Meet Me on the Island event at Century Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend kicked off its Meet Me on the Island summer series.

This year it was part of South Bend’s Best Week Ever and First Fridays.

The event draws hundreds of people to the downtown area every year.

There is music, art and good food.

The event was unfortunately cancelled about an hour in due to the rain.

“...we were nervous about getting people together…abundance of caution kept us from doing this. We are doing this one now and another in September and another in October if it goes well...Come out, we will be here and the band will be playing. We’ll have lots of food and drink,” said Director of the South Bend Museum of Art, Carrie Barratt.

