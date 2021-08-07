Penn alum Sarah Hildebrandt wins Bronze in Tokyo; USA Wrestling makes statement, leads way with 9 medals

CHIBA, Japan (AP) - The United States finished with nine medals in wrestling - more than any other nation and the most it has won since the 1984 Games.

Penn High School grad Sarah Hildebrandt earned bronze on Saturday, the fourth medal for U.S. women at these Games.

Hildebrandt defeated Ukraine’s Oksana Livach during their women’s freestyle 50kg wrestling bronze medal match.

Three Americans won gold - Gable Steveson, David Taylor and Tamyra Mensah-Stock. Kyle Snyder earned silver and Kyle Dake and Thomas Gilman won bronze for the men.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock won gold, Adeline Gray earned silver and Helen Maroulis followed up her gold from 2016 with a bronze.

