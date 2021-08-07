Notre Dame’s Molly Seidel wins bronze in marathon at 2020 Olympics

TOKYO (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame cross country star Molly Seidel competed in the marathon for just the third time ever in her life.

On the biggest stage in the world, Seidel finished in third to win the bronze medal with an incredible time of two hours, 27 minutes and 46 seconds.

Seidel told NBC after she won bronze, she just wanted to compete in Olympics. She had no idea she would actually medal.

“Oh my God, I can’t believe it,” Seidel said. “Just getting here was already a dream come true. To be able to come out here today against a field like this and to be able to come out with a medal, with bronze for the US. I’m in shock. I’m in disbelief right now. I’ve worked so hard for this. Everybody who has supported me through this. This is not just me. This is my family. This is my coach. This is everyone who has trained with me. I just can’t believe this right now. I’m so grateful for everyone who got me here and I am so happy.”

During the interview with NBC, Seidel was able to see her family on a facetime call, and she told them to please drink a beer for her.

She is just the third woman in the history of the United States to medal in the marathon at the Olympics.

