Notre Dame football holds first practice of fall camp

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday was the first day of fall camp practice for the Notre Dame football team.

Irish head coach Brian Kelly says he was so excited to get out there that he needed to do a better job of managing that excitement level.

Kelly says the coaching staff pushed the team pretty hard today.

It was the first time they wore helmets and spider pads since the spring.

All and all, Kelly was pleased with the first day of fall camp.

“I really liked the way they went about practice,” Kelly said. “It wasn’t about winning the drill per say relative to production. It was much more about, how was my technique? Did I execute it the right way? Their mindset was excellent that way. I leave the practice going, ‘Man, they get it.’ We’ve got enough veterans out here that they understand how to practice.”

There are still quite a few practices left before the first game of the season.

Kickoff in Tallahassee between the Irish and the Seminoles is just four weeks away from Sunday,.

