Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition offers second vaccine clinic

By Carly Miller
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health coalition in Elkhart hosted its second COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday.

The drive-thru Pfizer vaccine clinic offered both first and second doses after the first clinic hosted by the NIHHC vaccinated more than 150 people.

Anyone 12 years and older was able to get their shot at Saturday’s clinic, and those with the coalition are encouraging everyone to get the vaccine.

“It is super important. Number one because we know that covid is still there, and we know that the cases are rising again. We have the delta variant coming to our area. Number two, it’s our social responsibility. We know that we need to do our part,” NIHHC Executive Director Liliana Quintero said.

The NIHHC plans to host another vaccine clinic on August 28.

