Hildebrandts celebrate Sarah’s bronze medal in Granger

When Sarah medaled, neighbors stopped by right away with USA decorations to fancy up the Hildebrandt’s front door.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn High School graduate Sarah Hildebrandt is now a bronze medalist, and the Hildebrandts were pumped to watch Sarah win bronze this morning.

The family got together to watch her compete in their basement at their home in Granger.

The Hildebrandts could not stop celebrating this morning when they knew Sarah would be coming home with a bronze medal.

“I also think it sends that message if you have that dream and you work hard and you stick with it, dreams do come true,” Sarah’s mother Nancy Hildebrandt said. “It’s very exciting.”

The Michiana community was in full support too. When Sarah medaled, neighbors stopped by right away with USA decorations to fancy up the Hildebrandt’s front door.

The Hildebrandts could not be more proud of Sarah.

“I just need to ask somebody how high can your pulse really go before you explode,” Sarah’s father Chris Hildebrandt said. “I have never sat down and had my pulse rate going like I just finished a marathon. It’s not so much about winning the medal or the family feeling good. We know how much this meant to her.”

The Hildebrandts say Sarah will not be back in Michiana until the end of August.

There are no plans for a parade yet, but they say something could be on the way.

