Diggins-Smith, Loyd and Team USA advance to gold medal game with 79-59 win vs Serbia

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) - Two Domers will be playing for a gold medal.

Former Notre Dame women’s basketball stars Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jewell Loyd each played their role in USA’s 79-59 win over Serbia to advance to the gold medal game.

The Washington High School grad Diggins-Smith played nine minutes for Team USA, while Loyd scored four points off of the bench.

Brittney Griner had 15 points and 12 rebounds to help the U.S. beat Serbia. The Americans are now one win away from a seventh consecutive gold medal which would match the U.S. men’s team that won seven Olympic titles in a row from 1936-68. It would also give Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi five gold medals _ the most ever by a basketball player in the Olympics. The Americans will face Japan on Sunday.

