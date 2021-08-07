Church building beds for those in need

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Granger Missionary Church held a bed build day Saturday with Sleep in Heavenly Peace of Elkhart County.

A ministry of the church called Household Blessings has been coordinating with the organization for the last three years to provide beds for those in need.

“We’ve really got the whole church, we’ve really got the whole community on board. We’ve got organizations that are jumping in with us and partnering to be able to build all these beds; to supply all the mattresses and be able to bless all these families and bless Sleep In Heavenly Peace in ways that we could never imagine,” said Don Gillette, Family Life Pastor at Granger Missionary Church.

The group came out to build 20 beds for this year’s first bed build benefitting Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

