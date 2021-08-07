Annie Drews, USA volleyball advance to gold medal game

TOKYO (WNDU) - Early Friday morning, Elkhart native Annie Drews was dominant for Team USA women’s volleyball again as the Americans swept Serbia in three sets to advance to the gold medal match.

Drews led the red, white and blue with a team-high 17 points.

The Penn High School graduate has led the United States in points the last three matches, but she’s taking no credit for it.

She told NBC after the sweep that it’s been a total team effort.

“Like it’s been this whole tournament, it’s all been about 12 strong,” Drews said. “We are deep. We have depth. We use everybody and we need everybody. That’s a huge strength.”

There is just one more game to win for the Purdue alum Drews and Team USA as the Americans look to win their first women’s volleyball gold medal ever.

The gold medal match will be against Brazil. It gets started at 12:30 AM Sunday morning. The game will be on USA Network.

