2nd Chance: Fozzy
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.
Meet Fozzy!
His friends call him Fozzy bear, because he’s big and fuzzy like a bear.
He’s a big guy with a big heart.
He knows all the basic commands like sit, shake, lay down, and is willing to learn a lot more!
Fozzy is just a good boy in need of a home, so let’s find him one!
If you want to adopt Fozzy or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726, or you can visit their website at https://humanesocietystjc.org/.
