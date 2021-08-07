Advertisement

2nd Chance: Fozzy

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

Meet Fozzy!

His friends call him Fozzy bear, because he’s big and fuzzy like a bear.

He’s a big guy with a big heart.

He knows all the basic commands like sit, shake, lay down, and is willing to learn a lot more!

Fozzy is just a good boy in need of a home, so let’s find him one!

If you want to adopt Fozzy or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726, or you can visit their website at https://humanesocietystjc.org/.

