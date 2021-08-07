18th annual Logan’s Run takes place

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Runners descended upon the edge of Notre Dame’s campus Saturday for the annual Logan’s Run.

The local tradition aims to raise awareness for Logan Center and supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This year’s run was a hybrid event that included an in-person 10K run, a 5K run/walk. along with a virtual 1-mile fun walk.

“Logan - as a nonprofit organization really relies on the community’s support. So it’s events like this, Nose-On in March, that really helps us deliver our mission for the families that really need us. So we just really appreciate all of our donors, supporters, community partners and volunteers who help make Logan who we are,” said Matt Harrington, President and CEO of Logan Center.

The virtual fun run ends at 10 p.m. Saturday. Click here to participate.

