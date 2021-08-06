‘Walk to Cure Epilepsy’ planned to remember Argos woman

ARGOS, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend, friends and family will gather to remember an Argos woman and raise awareness about epilepsy, a neurological condition that has no cure.

We recently shared the story of Erin Edwards. She was just 20 years old when she died last fall after suffering an epileptic seizure during a nap.

Her family is hosting a “Walk to Cure Epilepsy” that kicks off tomorrow at 10 a.m. at Argos Community Park.

All of the proceeds will benefit the Epilepsy Foundation.

If you would like to learn more about the walk or make a donation, follow this link.

