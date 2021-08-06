Team effort to rescue stray dog

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wanna know what’s good in Michiana?

Firefighters and volunteers come together to rescue a dog that was camping out by the St. Joseph River.

On Thursday morning, Clay Fire and volunteers with South Bend Lost & Found Pets, and the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, rescued “River” just north of Auten Road.

“...he kind of held a little bit like a Huskey,” said volunteer Ann Rudasics

A homeowner spotted the dog about a week ago, and then again a few days later.

That homeowner reached out to a neighbor, who knew volunteers with the rescue groups.

Volunteers set up a motion-activated camera to keep an eye on his whereabouts.

“We can’t stand the thought of these animals being out there, trying to survive on their own. It’s not easy. They’ve got to search for food and water and avoid vehicles,” said Rudasics.

The goal was to eventually trap him, but they could not haul the 60-pound trap down to the area.

“We were trying to think ahead and got ahold of the Clay Fire Department and they were incredibly awesome...They came and picked him off by raft,” said Rudasics.

River quickly warmed up to the volunteers.

“He got use to us being there. He would take treats from us. He was sniffing and licking our hands. When we’d walk away from the trap, the firemen were there and we walked away, he’d start crying and howling,” said Rudasics.

River is currently at the Humane Society and is in good hands.

They are hoping his owners recognize him and pick him up soon.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.