Advertisement

Team effort to rescue stray dog

By Monica Murphy
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wanna know what’s good in Michiana?

Firefighters and volunteers come together to rescue a dog that was camping out by the St. Joseph River.

On Thursday morning, Clay Fire and volunteers with South Bend Lost & Found Pets, and the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, rescued “River” just north of Auten Road.

 “...he kind of held a little bit like a Huskey,” said volunteer Ann Rudasics

A homeowner spotted the dog about a week ago, and then again a few days later.

That homeowner reached out to a neighbor, who knew volunteers with the rescue groups.

Volunteers set up a motion-activated camera to keep an eye on his whereabouts.

“We can’t stand the thought of these animals being out there, trying to survive on their own. It’s not easy. They’ve got to search for food and water and avoid vehicles,” said Rudasics.

The goal was to eventually trap him, but they could not haul the 60-pound trap down to the area.

“We were trying to think ahead and got ahold of the Clay Fire Department and they were incredibly awesome...They came and picked him off by raft,” said Rudasics.

River quickly warmed up to the volunteers.

“He got use to us being there. He would take treats from us. He was sniffing and licking our hands. When we’d walk away from the trap, the firemen were there and we walked away, he’d start crying and howling,” said Rudasics.

River is currently at the Humane Society and is in good hands.

They are hoping his owners recognize him and pick him up soon.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She's accused of murder, abuse of a corpse, and a slew of other charges.
LaPorte woman accused of murder, forces her kids to clean up the scene
A rare birth defect that causes the brain to develop outside the skull is usually fatal… until...
Medical Moment: Baby Lucas survives exencephaly
The CDC reports that more than 600,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. alone. But...
Medical Moment: COVID in the ICU
Officers were called to the 3500 block of Moreau Court back on Aug. 2 for reports of a...
South Bend Police arrest man for tool thefts
The case has been turned over to the Elkhart County Homicide Unit.
Police investigating death of 17-year-old in Goshen

Latest News

A look at Four Winds Field on August 3, 2021.
Best. Baseball Game. Ever. happening at Four Winds Field
16 News Now is digging deeper into a major scam that one South Bend woman faced while selling...
16 News Now Investigates: Hijacked Homes
16 News Now Investigates: Hijacked Homes
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Turning more humid...with spotty rain