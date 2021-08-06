Advertisement

Still here: Story homers twice, Rockies beat Cubs 6-5

Colorado Rockies outfielders, from left fielder Raimel Tapia, Sam Hilliard and Garrett Hampson...
Colorado Rockies outfielders, from left fielder Raimel Tapia, Sam Hilliard and Garrett Hampson celebrate their 6-5 win over the Chicago Cubs after their baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Trevor Story hit two home runs, including a go-ahead two-run drive in the fifth inning, and the Colorado Rockies hung on to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5.

Sam Hilliard and Connor Joe also homered and Brendan Rodgers extended his hitting streak to 12 games with two singles.

The Rockies took two of three from the Cubs.

Wilson Contreras hit a two-run double in Chicago’s four-run fifth.

The Cubs concluded their six-game trip with a 2-4 mark after a series of trade deadline deals that saw the departure of stalwarts Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Báez.

Story was the subject of trade rumors before the deadline.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/5/2021 6:49:38 PM (GMT -4:00)

