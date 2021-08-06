Advertisement

St. Joseph County health officials urging indoor masking for all K-12 schools

Children wearing masks at school.
Children wearing masks at school.(WMC)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Health Department is urging all K-12 schools to enforce indoor masking, regardless of vaccination status.

This comes as the current case rate in the county has substantial transmission. Another factor is the vaccination rate in the school population.

Right now, less than 25 percent of people ages 12-18 years old in St. Joseph County are fully vaccinated.

Health officials also recommend schools follow current CDC recommendations regarding physical distancing, contact tracing and testing.

More from the St. Joseph County Health Department:

In light of the level of community transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19, and current vaccination rates in St. Joseph County, the St. Joseph County Department of Health urges all area K-12 schools to endorse the guidance for COVID-19 prevention in K-12 schools issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Indiana Department of Health. Specifically, CDC calls for universal indoor masking of all K-12 students, faculty, staff, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

CDC and the Indiana Department of Health both consider the cases per 100,000 population and the percent positivity of COVID tests, both measured over a 7-day period, in assessing the level of community transmission. However, the Indiana Department of Health uses higher thresholds than CDC in assessing risk and calculates an average risk score based on these two factors, while CDC assigns transmission risk based on the highest level for either factor. Further, CDC updates their assessment daily, while the Indiana Department of Health updates their color-coded metrics once per week (on Wednesdays, reflecting data as of the previous Sunday). The current case rate in St. Joseph County is 84 cases per 100,000 population over the past week. CDC defines substantial transmission as 50-99.9 cases per 100,000 population in a week.

Another factor influencing our recommendation is the underlying vaccination rate in the county and specifically in the K-12 school population. No one under age 12 is yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and less than 25% of individuals ages 12-18 years in St, Joseph County are fully vaccinated. Therefore, the overwhelming majority of individuals in K-12 classrooms in St. Joseph County this fall will not have been vaccinated.

St. Joseph County health officials additionally recommend that all K-12 schools follow current CDC recommendations regarding physical distancing, contact tracing, testing, quarantine and isolation (as appropriate depending on vaccination status).

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rare birth defect that causes the brain to develop outside the skull is usually fatal… until...
Medical Moment: Baby Lucas survives exencephaly
She's accused of murder, abuse of a corpse, and a slew of other charges.
LaPorte woman accused of murder, forces her kids to clean up the scene
16 News Now is digging deeper into a major scam that one South Bend woman faced while selling...
16 News Now Investigates: Hijacked Homes
The case has been turned over to the Elkhart County Homicide Unit.
Police investigating death of 17-year-old in Goshen
The CDC reports that more than 600,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. alone. But...
Medical Moment: COVID in the ICU

Latest News

Police say it was the result of a double overdose.
Car crashes into Town & Country Kroger
She’s spent the last year training for this opportunity and was ready to compete under any...
Penn HS grad Sarah Hildebrandt falls in Olympic semifinal match
All weekend, you can watch 37 artists create chalk masterpieces on the sidewalks.
Chalk the Block returns to St. Joseph
Team effort to rescue stray dog
Team effort to rescue stray dog