Rochester parents concerned after alleged misuse of school computers

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re digging deeper into allegations of misuse of school computers at Rochester Community Schools.

A Rochester Community Schools parent says his daughter’s computer was flagged after trying to access a virtual private network, and when that happened a screen recording of her laptop began.

“They didn’t actually access the camera. They were doing a screen recording of what was on in the background,” parent Phil Drubert said.

Because a photo app happened to be running in the background of her computer, his daughter was notified the next day that she had unknowingly been viewed while in her bedroom at home the night before.

“It just happened to be a situation where an app was active in the background, and while it’s in the background if you do a screen recording, it will pick up what’s in the background also,” Drubert said.

In a letter to the community, Rochester Community Schools Superintendent Jana Vance says:

“No school personnel have the capability to access the camera on a student’s school issued device without the student allowing the access by clicking on the “accept access” button when it ‘pops up’ on the screen.”

The release goes on to explain that the corporation does have software on each device that alerts them if a student tries to access a VPN.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department says they were notified of the issue but there is no longer an ongoing investigation.

“We signed the user agreement, and we’re using the school’s property, and technically we don’t have rights after we do that. We really need to start reading user agreements because, just by clicking yes, we pretty much gave them access to lock us out of this and cover their own butts,” Drubert said.

Drubert says the screen recording should have never happened, and he hopes there are major policy changes after this incident.

