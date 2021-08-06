Advertisement

Reyes 2 triples, Tigers beat slumping Red Sox 8-1

Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo (60) celebrates scoring with Miguel Cabrera on a Jonathan Schoop...
Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo (60) celebrates scoring with Miguel Cabrera on a Jonathan Schoop single in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021
DETROIT (AP) - Victor Reyes tripled twice and drove in three runs, Tarik Skubal pitched five scoreless innings, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox 8-1.

Skubal allowed five hits and struck out four. Robbie Grossman hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first.

He departed the game prior to the third with a left elbow contusion after getting hit by a pitch.

Jonathan Schoop contributed two hits and two RBIs for Detroit.

The Red Sox lost for the sixth time in seven games and dropped 1 1/2 games behind idle Tampa Bay in the AL East.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/5/2021 5:28:28 PM (GMT -4:00)

