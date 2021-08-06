Reyes 2 triples, Tigers beat slumping Red Sox 8-1

DETROIT (AP) - Victor Reyes tripled twice and drove in three runs, Tarik Skubal pitched five scoreless innings, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox 8-1.

Skubal allowed five hits and struck out four. Robbie Grossman hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first.

He departed the game prior to the third with a left elbow contusion after getting hit by a pitch.

Jonathan Schoop contributed two hits and two RBIs for Detroit.

The Red Sox lost for the sixth time in seven games and dropped 1 1/2 games behind idle Tampa Bay in the AL East.

