PT and The Cruisers take the stage at Fridays by the Fountain

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Music, food and fun took over downtown South Bend right outside the Morris Theatre.

Fridays by the Fountain are back for the summer at the Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza.

PT and The Cruisers took the stage today, while people enjoyed a bite to eat out on the lawn.

It’s a great way for those working downtown to wrap up their work week, and for anyone who’s interested in hearing local artists for free.

“It’s so much fun. I’m not from this community. I moved here about, oh my goodness, fifteen years ago. But I just love it and I’ve seen how much it’s grown and we just come out here and have a great time. The music is great, the people are great and we also get the food trucks,” says attendee Kelly Morgan.

Next week, Fridays by the Fountain will be at Howard Park with Remedy Band taking the stage.

