Penn HS grad Sarah Hildebrandt falls in Olympic semifinal match

She’s spent the last year training for this opportunity and was ready to compete under any...
She’s spent the last year training for this opportunity and was ready to compete under any circumstances, as long as it meant she could compete.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOKYO (WNDU) - Penn High School graduate Sarah Hildebrandt lost to China’s Yanan Sun, 10-7, in the final seconds of a semifinal match that took place early Friday morning.

Hildebrandt led 7-0 early in the match, but Sun won with a 4-point throw as time expired to advance to the gold medal match.

Hildebrandt will wrestle for a bronze medal tomorrow morning.

