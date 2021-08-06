Penn HS grad Sarah Hildebrandt falls in Olympic semifinal match
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOKYO (WNDU) - Penn High School graduate Sarah Hildebrandt lost to China’s Yanan Sun, 10-7, in the final seconds of a semifinal match that took place early Friday morning.
Hildebrandt led 7-0 early in the match, but Sun won with a 4-point throw as time expired to advance to the gold medal match.
Hildebrandt will wrestle for a bronze medal tomorrow morning.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.