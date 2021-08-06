Advertisement

Penn High School graduate Sarah Hildebrandt advances to freestyle 50KG Olympic semifinals

United States' Saran Ann Hildebrandt, bottom, competes against Bulgaria's Miglena Georgieva...
United States' Saran Ann Hildebrandt, bottom, competes against Bulgaria's Miglena Georgieva Selishka during their women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)(Aaron Favila | AP)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:00 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOKYO (WNDU) - Penn High School graduate Sarah Hildebrandt dreamed about being an Olympian since she was nine years old.

18 years later, she finally was able to live her dream at the 2020 Olympic Games. Hildebrandt did not just live her dream though. She dominated to secure a spot in the 50 KG semifinals. This means she is guaranteed to wrestle for a medal.

In the first round of the 50KG freestyle weight class, Hildebrandt matched up with Turkey’s Evin Demirhan. Three minutes in, Hildebrandt led 3-0 after a takedown.

After that, it was pure domination from the Michiana native. Hildebrandt recorded another take down, and an ankle lace. She would roll it through to advance to the quarterfinals with the 11-0 win over Demirhan.

Next up, was a showdown with Bulgaria’s Miglena Selishka.

The Bulgarian led Hildebrandt 2-0 after the first minute, but then Hildebrandt quickly took control.

Hildebrandt recorded a takedown on Selishka and then runs an ankle lace five times for a 12-2 technical fall win.

Hildebrandt will face China’s Yanan Sun in the semifinals at 6:05 AM Friday morning. With a win, she heads to the Gold Medal match. With a loss, she will wrestle for Bronze.

The match will be on the Olympic Channel and streamed online at NBCOlympics.com.

