Notre Dame baseball assistant Scott Wingo leaves South Bend for South Carolina

Irish manager Link Jarrett was very high on Wingo, often saying he had the Irish playing with a Omaha mindset this past season.
Scott Wingo coaches first base for Notre Dame during a road game against Valparaiso.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, it was announced Notre Dame baseball assistant coach Scott Wingo has left the Irish to join his alma mater South Carolina as an assistant.

Wingo worked at Notre Dame as a volunteer and was the team’s first base coach.

