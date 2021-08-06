Notre Dame baseball assistant Scott Wingo leaves South Bend for South Carolina
Published: Aug. 6, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, it was announced Notre Dame baseball assistant coach Scott Wingo has left the Irish to join his alma mater South Carolina as an assistant.
Wingo worked at Notre Dame as a volunteer and was the team’s first base coach.
Irish manager Link Jarrett was very high on Wingo, often saying he had the Irish playing with a Omaha mindset this past season.
