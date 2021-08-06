Advertisement

Notre Dame announces mask policy for start of school year

University of Notre Dame campus
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame has announced that masks will not be required for those students or staff who are fully vaccinated, either inside or outside, this school year.

For those who are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required while inside campus buildings.

All visitors are required to wear masks inside.

For more information, see the statement below or follow this link to Notre Dame’s website.

This comes as students are asking the Supreme Court to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

From Notre Dame:

The University continues to monitor closely the evolving understanding of COVID-19 by health and medical experts and will adapt its policies and procedures as appropriate as new information becomes available.

Each member of the Notre Dame community, and visitors to campus, should abide by the following protocol:

  • Masks are not required outdoors.
  • For fully vaccinated Notre Dame faculty, staff, and students, masking is optional indoors on campus, including in residence halls. There are some exceptions to this, primarily involving spaces and times where visitors are commonly present. Due to our inability to verify the vaccination status of those outside our highly vaccinated campus community and our inability to easily differentiate between those who are immediate members of the Notre Dame community versus visitors, masks will be required (except when eating and drinking) of both vaccinated and unvaccinated faculty, staff, and students in some campus spaces during times when those spaces are generally open to the public.
  • Those students who are not fully vaccinated must wear masks inside campus buildings, except when alone in a private office, in a personal residence hall room, or when eating or drinking.
  • Those faculty and staff who are not fully vaccinated or who have not uploaded proof of vaccination must wear masks inside campus buildings, except when alone in a private office or when eating or drinking.
  • All visitors to campus, regardless of vaccination status, are expected to wear masks inside campus buildings (except when eating and drinking), again in an effort to help us protect our community.
  • Every member of the Notre Dame community is expected to carry a mask at all times.
  • Faculty may require students to wear masks in their classes, studios, or laboratories. We expect students to be respectful of these arrangements.

Anyone who would prefer to wear a mask in any setting is welcome to do so. We should be kind and respectful of everyone in our community and of their choices at all times.

