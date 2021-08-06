Advertisement

Notre Dame alum Angie Ackers helps USA women’s volleyball win Gold medal

Notre Dame volleyball alum Angie Akers is the beach national team independent contractor coach, who currently works with Klineman and Ross.
April Ross, left, of the United States, and teammate Alix Klineman celebrate their gold medals...
April Ross, left, of the United States, and teammate Alix Klineman celebrate their gold medals after winning a women's beach volleyball Gold Medal match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)(Petros Giannakouris | AP)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOKYO (WNDU) - The USA women’s beach volleyball team won gold on Thursday night, sweeping Australia in two sets.

The Americans were led Alix Klineman and April Ross to their first gold medal in beach volleyball since 2012.

There is a Michiana tie here. Notre Dame volleyball alum Angie Akers is the beach national team independent contractor coach, who currently works with Klineman and Ross.

Now, the 1998 Notre Dame grad can say she coached two gold medalists.

