Notre Dame alum Angie Ackers helps USA women’s volleyball win Gold medal

TOKYO (WNDU) - The USA women’s beach volleyball team won gold on Thursday night, sweeping Australia in two sets.

The Americans were led Alix Klineman and April Ross to their first gold medal in beach volleyball since 2012.

There is a Michiana tie here. Notre Dame volleyball alum Angie Akers is the beach national team independent contractor coach, who currently works with Klineman and Ross.

Now, the 1998 Notre Dame grad can say she coached two gold medalists.

