Michigan Supreme Court won’t hear Jeremy Cuellar’s case

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan Supreme Court has denied the latest appeal by Jeremy Cuellar to withdraw his guilty plea in the death of U.S. Army Sergeant Tyrone Hassel III.

Hassel was shot to death in St. Joseph Township in 2018 while on leave for the holidays. Cuellar and Hassel’s wife, Kemia, planned the murder so they could be together and collect Hassel’s life insurance.

Cuellar pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, but tried to withdraw that plea last August.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, he appealed that decision to the Michigan Court of Appeals and was denied. He then appealed to the Michigan Supreme Court, which was also denied earlier this week.

