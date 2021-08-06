Advertisement

Marian alum Riley Tirotta records first professional hit in Blue Jays organization

In his first pro at bat, Tirotta recorded a base knock on the first pitch he ever saw.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DUNEDIN, Fla. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, former Marian High School baseball star Riley Tirotta made his pro debut for the Dunedin Blue Jays, the Low-A affiliate for Toronto.

In his first pro at bat, Tirotta recorded a base knock on the first pitch he ever saw.

Tirotta went four-for-six in the double header on Thursday. He went one-for-three Thursday with a RBI double for Dunedin against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels.

