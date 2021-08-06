Marian alum Riley Tirotta records first professional hit in Blue Jays organization

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, former Marian High School baseball star Riley Tirotta made his pro debut for the Dunedin Blue Jays, the Low-A affiliate for Toronto.

In his first pro at bat, Tirotta recorded a base knock on the first pitch he ever saw.

Riley Tirotta gets his first professional hit on the first pitch he sees! 👏



Congratulations @TirottaR! pic.twitter.com/TTf9Q3MTwu — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) August 4, 2021

Tirotta went four-for-six in the double header on Thursday. He went one-for-three Thursday with a RBI double for Dunedin against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.