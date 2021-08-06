Advertisement

Man hurt in stabbing at Niles Township Walmart

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - One man is hurt after a stabbing Friday afternoon in Niles Township.

It happened just after 2:00 p.m. at the Walmart on S. 11th Street. Police say a physical altercation between two men resulted in one of them being stabbed.

The stabbing victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say there is no ongoing threat to public safety at this time.

The stabbing remains under investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department.

