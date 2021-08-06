Advertisement

Lynch, 4 relievers lead Royals to 3-2 win over White Sox

The Kansas City Royals celebrate the team's 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox after a baseball...
The Kansas City Royals celebrate the team's 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox after a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Daniel Lynch and four relievers held the Chicago White Sox in check, and Emmanuel Rivera’s line drive was misplayed into an early two-run double that helped the Kansas City Royals hang on for a 3-2 victory.

Kansas City won its second consecutive game, while the AL Central-leading White Sox lost for the ninth time in their last 14.

Chicago has scored two runs or fewer in three of its past four games.

Jake Brentz worked a hitless ninth inning for his first major league save.

Jose Abreu homered for the White Sox.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/5/2021 11:38:14 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

She's accused of murder, abuse of a corpse, and a slew of other charges.
LaPorte woman accused of murder, forces her kids to clean up the scene
A rare birth defect that causes the brain to develop outside the skull is usually fatal… until...
Medical Moment: Baby Lucas survives exencephaly
The CDC reports that more than 600,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. alone. But...
Medical Moment: COVID in the ICU
Officers were called to the 3500 block of Moreau Court back on Aug. 2 for reports of a...
South Bend Police arrest man for tool thefts
The case has been turned over to the Elkhart County Homicide Unit.
Police investigating death of 17-year-old in Goshen

Latest News

United States' Saran Ann Hildebrandt, bottom, competes against Bulgaria's Miglena Georgieva...
Penn High School graduate Sarah Hildebrandt advances to freestyle 50KG Olympic semifinals
April Ross, left, of the United States, and teammate Alix Klineman celebrate their gold medals...
Notre Dame alum Angie Ackers helps USA women’s volleyball win Gold medal
Scott Wingo coaches first base for Notre Dame during a road game against Valparaiso.
Notre Dame baseball assistant Scott Wingo leaves South Bend for South Carolina
The Goshen native Hilbush played on the South Bend Blue Sox in 1953.
Former South Bend Blue Sox player Shirley Salisbury Hilbush throws out first pitch at Four Winds Field
Riley Tirotta records first professional base hit for the Dunedin Blue Jays.
Marian alum Riley Tirotta records first professional hit in Blue Jays organization