Lynch, 4 relievers lead Royals to 3-2 win over White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) - Daniel Lynch and four relievers held the Chicago White Sox in check, and Emmanuel Rivera’s line drive was misplayed into an early two-run double that helped the Kansas City Royals hang on for a 3-2 victory.

Kansas City won its second consecutive game, while the AL Central-leading White Sox lost for the ninth time in their last 14.

Chicago has scored two runs or fewer in three of its past four games.

Jake Brentz worked a hitless ninth inning for his first major league save.

Jose Abreu homered for the White Sox.

8/5/2021 11:38:14 PM (GMT -4:00)