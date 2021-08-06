Advertisement

Humidity...and rain at times

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MORE MOISTURE... As expected, humidity levels came up today, and that has led to rain in many areas. Southern areas have not had rain yet, but there is a good chance that new development west of here will come your way this evening. So, a soaking rain in many parts of our area this evening...more good chances Monday and next Wednesday. Cooler air again after that...

Tonight: Evening showers and storms in most areas...soaking rains likely. Still muggy overnight. Low: 68, Wind: S 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer and more humid. Some areas will get a pop-up shower or storm. High: 87, Wind: SW 7-14

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low: 70

Sunday: Hazy sunshine, hot and humid. High: 89, Heat index into the 90s

Turning more humid...with spotty rain