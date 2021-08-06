Goodwin homers, White Sox regroup to beat Cubs 8-6 in 10

CHICAGO (AP) - Brian Goodwin led off the 10th inning with a two-run homer, and the Chicago White Sox regrouped after Craig Kimbrel blew a three-run lead against his former team to beat the rebuilding crosstown Cubs 8-6 at Wrigley Field. Goodwin came in to run for Eloy Jiménez in the sixth and broke a 4-all tie with his drive to left-center against Manuel Rodríguez. Gavin Sheets and Tim Anderson added RBI singles to make it 8-4. The Cubs cut it to 8-6 in the bottom half on Frank Schwindel’s two-run drive against Garrett Crochet, but the left-hander retired the next three batters.

