Advertisement

Goodwin homers, White Sox regroup to beat Cubs 8-6 in 10

The Cubs cut it to 8-6 in the bottom half on Frank Schwindel’s two-run drive against Garrett Crochet, but the left-hander retired the next three batters.
Chicago White Sox's Brian Goodwin (18) and manager Tony La Russa celebrate their win over the...
Chicago White Sox's Brian Goodwin (18) and manager Tony La Russa celebrate their win over the Chicago Cubs after an extra innings baseball game Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Brian Goodwin led off the 10th inning with a two-run homer, and the Chicago White Sox regrouped after Craig Kimbrel blew a three-run lead against his former team to beat the rebuilding crosstown Cubs 8-6 at Wrigley Field. Goodwin came in to run for Eloy Jiménez in the sixth and broke a 4-all tie with his drive to left-center against Manuel Rodríguez. Gavin Sheets and Tim Anderson added RBI singles to make it 8-4. The Cubs cut it to 8-6 in the bottom half on Frank Schwindel’s two-run drive against Garrett Crochet, but the left-hander retired the next three batters.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A rare birth defect that causes the brain to develop outside the skull is usually fatal… until...
Medical Moment: Baby Lucas survives exencephaly
16 News Now is digging deeper into a major scam that one South Bend woman faced while selling...
16 News Now Investigates: Hijacked Homes
She's accused of murder, abuse of a corpse, and a slew of other charges.
LaPorte woman accused of murder, forces her kids to clean up the scene
The case has been turned over to the Elkhart County Homicide Unit.
Police investigating death of 17-year-old in Goshen
The CDC reports that more than 600,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. alone. But...
Medical Moment: COVID in the ICU

Latest News

Serbia's Yvonne Anderson (12) shoots over United States' Skylar Diggins (5) during women's...
Diggins-Smith, Loyd and Team USA advance to gold medal game with 79-59 win vs Serbia
United States' Saran Ann Hildebrandt reacts after her loss to China's Sun Yanan during their...
Penn HS grad Sarah Hildebrandt falls in Olympic semifinal match
United States' Saran Ann Hildebrandt, bottom, competes against Bulgaria's Miglena Georgieva...
Penn High School graduate Sarah Hildebrandt advances to freestyle 50KG Olympic semifinals
April Ross, left, of the United States, and teammate Alix Klineman celebrate their gold medals...
Notre Dame alum Angie Akers helps USA women’s volleyball win Gold medal