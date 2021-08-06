Advertisement

Former South Bend Blue Sox player Shirley Salisbury Hilbush throws out first pitch at Four Winds Field

The Goshen native Hilbush played on the team in 1953.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Before Thursday’s South Bend Cubs game, former South Bend Blue Sox player Shirley Salisbury Hilbush threw out the first pitch.

The Blue Sox were a professional girls baseball team who played in South Bend from 1943 to 1954.

The Goshen native Hilbush played on the team in 1953. The 86-year-old was floored to throw out the first pitch at Four Winds field.

“Well I wanted to but I don’t really want to boom because it’s heavy,” Hilbush said. “Fun, quite a bit of fun.”

Hilbush still has it. Just like the good old days.

