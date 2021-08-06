Former South Bend Blue Sox player Shirley Salisbury Hilbush throws out first pitch at Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Before Thursday’s South Bend Cubs game, former South Bend Blue Sox player Shirley Salisbury Hilbush threw out the first pitch.

The Blue Sox were a professional girls baseball team who played in South Bend from 1943 to 1954.

The Goshen native Hilbush played on the team in 1953. The 86-year-old was floored to throw out the first pitch at Four Winds field.

“Well I wanted to but I don’t really want to boom because it’s heavy,” Hilbush said. “Fun, quite a bit of fun.”

Hilbush still has it. Just like the good old days.

