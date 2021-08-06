First Alert Forecast: Heat, Humidity and Storm Chances Return Today

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs reaching into the lower 80s. The humidity is on the increase and it will feel very sticky by the afternoon. Another change for today is the chance for scattered thunderstorms. A chance during the first half of the day with a few more storms during the afternoon. High of 83.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mild and muggy overnight with mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated storms possible in the overnight hours. Low of 66.

SATURDAY: Turning hot and humid by the afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds with isolated storms possible throughout the day. With the highs in the upper 80s and rising humidity the heat index will likely rise into the lower 90s during the afternoon. Stay cool and stay hydrated! High of 87.

SUNDAY: A chance for isolated storms with a mixture of sun and clouds. The highs reaching near 90 with the heat index reaching the middle to upper 90s. The hot and humid pattern continues. High of 89.

LONG RANGE: The hot and humid pattern continues into next week with highs near 90 and a heat index approaching the triple digits by Tuesday. The isolated storm chances continue through next week where some periods of steadier rain could be possible by the middle of the week. Keep checking back for the details on this hot and humid First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, August 5th, 2021

Thursday’s High: 85

Thursday’s Low: 59

Precipitation: 0.00″

