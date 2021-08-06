COVID-19 Vaccine: Will it keep you safe from a breakthrough case?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana now has a dashboard for tracking breakthrough cases of COVID-19 and that data suggests that you are very protected from catching a breakthrough case. I spoke to doctor to find out more.

“We’re seeing very rare instances, very infrequent instances of breakthrough with fully vaccinated individuals,” Dr. Art Schroeder says. He is Vice President of Medical Affairs with St. Joseph Health System.

The data shows it. Taking a look at the Indiana State Department of Health’s vaccine dashboard, they now track breakthrough COVID-19 cases. That’s a case of the virus in a fully vaccinated person. Now digging into the data, Indiana has seen 5,323 breakthrough cases, which might seem like a lot but that’s actually less than one percent of the 2.9 million fully vaccinated Hoosiers. It is .179%.

“We don’t see people getting sick from this as we did with unvaccinated individuals,” Dr. Schroeder says.

The real danger is for those who haven’t taken the shot. In Indiana around half the population over the age of 12 is not fully vaccinated.

“The risks of infection in unvaccinated individuals is exceedingly higher.”

If you are fully vaccinated it’s very unlikely you’ll be hospitalized or die from a breakthrough case. In Indiana, the health department reports just 185 breakthrough hospitalizations and 69 deaths out of that group of 2.9 million people who are fully vaccinated. There was a slight uptick in breakthrough cases at the end of July into the start of August.

“We are seeing that there has been some increase in that with the delta variant,” Dr. Schroeder says.

Still much lower than the cases occurring in those who are unvaccinated. The message from health leaders is simple, the vaccine works, and is saving lives.

“We want people to get vaccinated because that’s our best ability to control this virus,” Dr. Schroeder says.

Here is the link to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, look at the top right corner of the page for the breakthrough option:

https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/2680.htm

