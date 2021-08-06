Advertisement

Couple charged in kids’ deaths face potential death penalty

FILE - This Aug. 4, 2020, file photo shows Chad Daybell during a court hearing in St. Anthony,...
FILE - This Aug. 4, 2020, file photo shows Chad Daybell during a court hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho. Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against Chad and Lori Daybell in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell's two youngest children and Chad Daybell's previous wife last year. The prosecutors made the announcement in court filings on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.(John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against a couple in the killings of the wife’s two youngest children and the husband’s previous wife in a convoluted case involving doomsday religious beliefs and another suspicious death in Arizona.

The prosecutors made the announcement in court filings on Thursday.

They argued that all three murders were especially heinous and cruel, that they were done for financial gain and that Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are likely to be a continuing threat to society.

Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lori Daybell has not yet entered a plea and is undergoing mental health treatment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rare birth defect that causes the brain to develop outside the skull is usually fatal… until...
Medical Moment: Baby Lucas survives exencephaly
Notre Dame Stadium is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against New...
Notre Dame Football home opener to air exclusively on Peacock
Officers were called to the 3500 block of Moreau Court back on Aug. 2 for reports of a...
South Bend Police arrest man for tool thefts
She's accused of murder, abuse of a corpse, and a slew of other charges.
LaPorte woman accused of murder, forces her kids to clean up the scene
The second case that involved a lack of communication between multiple entities.
Cash for two SJC inmates who served extra time

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, near the...
Florida governor feuds with White House as COVID cases rise
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, near the...
Feud escalates between White House, DeSantis
President Joe Biden says "May their souls rest in peace and rise in glory."
Biden signs bill awarding medals to Jan. 6 first responders
A look at Four Winds Field on August 3, 2021.
Best. Baseball Game. Ever. happening at Four Winds Field