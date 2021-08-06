Chalk the Block returns to St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Chalk the Block will return to the streets of downtown St. Joseph, Michigan.

All weekend, you can watch 37 artists create chalk masterpieces on the sidewalks.

Professional and amateur artists from Michiana and around the country will be competing.

You can vote for your favorite masterpiece for just a dollar a ticket, cash only.

“Doing these festivals is a way to give back to community, to society, to human people,” said Anat Ronan, one of the artists. “Yeah, I can do this for a living but sharing it with a larger crowd really feels special and more meaningful.”

Chalk the Block is free to attend.

Artists will finish up their masterpieces by Sunday around noon.

