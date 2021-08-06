Advertisement

Car crashes into Town & Country Kroger

Police say it was the result of a double overdose.
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A car crashed into a local grocery store Friday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., a car crashed into the Kroger at Town & Country Shopping Center in Mishawaka.

The front end of the car was damaged, and some bricks were knocked off the building.

Police say it was the result of a double overdose, and they have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to learn more about this developing story.

