Car crashes into Town & Country Kroger

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A car crashed into a local grocery store Friday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., a car crashed into the Kroger at Town & Country Shopping Center in Mishawaka.

The front end of the car was damaged, and some bricks were knocked off the building.

Police say it was the result of a double overdose, and they have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

