Beacon Health System mask requirement now in effect

(WNDU) - Starting Friday, Beacon Health System is requiring everyone on their property to mask up, regardless of vaccination status.

The health system says the decision was based on the rising number of cases and the delta variant. Paper masks are recommended, as they’ve proven more effective than cloth masks, bandanas, or gaiters.

There is no timetable on how long this mandate will last.

