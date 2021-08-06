4-run 8th propels Peoria over South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend took a combined no-hitter into the eighth inning on Thursday night but fell to Peoria for the second night in a row after the Chiefs put up a four-spot in the eighth.

Francisco Hernandez reached on an infield single to start the eighth inning and put an end to the Cubs combined no-hit bid. He stole second and on the same pitch reached third base on a wild pitch from Bradford Deppermann. Two batters later Masyn Winn grounded a ball to Josue Huma at shortstop, he threw home with it but his toss was in the dirt and Hernandez scored. Jhon Torres followed with an RBI double and then Pedro Pages stepped up and made it 4-0 with his seventh homer of the season.

Max Bain made his return to the starting rotation after being placed on the Development List and went 3.2 innings of hitless and scoreless baseball while walking two and striking out six. The right-hander worked exclusively out of the stretch for the first time this season and dominated Chiefs’ hitters while he was out on the mound.

Bryan King and Eury Ramos kept the no-hitter intact over the next 2.1 innings and going into the eighth it was a scoreless game with just three total hits, all of them coming by the South Bend offense. The Cubs offense consistently got runners aboard but they grounded into a double play in five-straight innings from the third through the seventh.

South Bend’s offense finally sparked to life in the eighth. Dean Nevarez walked to start the inning and with one out it was back-to-back singles by Bryce Windham and Alexander Canario that got the Cubs on the board. However, with two aboard and just one away the Cubs offense did no further damage.

Peoria added two runs in the ninth on their way to a 6-1 victory.

Cubs notables: Bryce Windham (2-3, BB) reached three times in his return to South Bend after being placed on the IL on June 7, Alexander Canario (2-4, RBI, 2B) picked up another multi-hit game, and Yonathan Perlaza (1-3, BB) boosted his hitting streak to 13 games.

Next up: The Cubs will turn to Joe Nahas (1-1, 4.18 ERA) to try and even up the series on Friday night, squaring off against Michael YaSenka (0-8, 6.71 ERA) of Peoria. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET, with gates opening at 5 p.m.