Advertisement

Wisdom’s 3-run double lifts Cubs over Rockies, 3-2

Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom, front, claps as he reaches second base with a double that drove...
Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom, front, claps as he reaches second base with a double that drove in three runs as Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers looks on in the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Patrick Wisdom hit a three-run double to back a solid outing from Alec Mills and lead the Chicago Cubs past the Colorado Rockies 3-2.

Mills overcame a rocky start to pitch six innings and earn his first win since July 7, and Wisdom finished with three hits.

Manuel Rodriguez gave up a two-out single in the ninth but got Sam Hilliard on a comebacker to pick up his first career save.

Raimel Tapia had two doubles and nearly made a run-saving catch in the sixth for Colorado.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/5/2021 12:14:38 AM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

A rare birth defect that causes the brain to develop outside the skull is usually fatal… until...
Medical Moment: Baby Lucas survives exencephaly
Notre Dame Stadium is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against New...
Notre Dame Football home opener to air exclusively on Peacock
Officers were called to the 3500 block of Moreau Court back on Aug. 2 for reports of a...
South Bend Police arrest man for tool thefts
The second case that involved a lack of communication between multiple entities.
Cash for two SJC inmates who served extra time
Concord Mall is now in receivership after its owners defaulted on the mortgage loan.
Owners of Concord Mall owe millions in mortgage payments

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Ryan O'Hearn (66) and Whit Merrifield (15) celebrate the team's 9-1 win...
Pérez hits 2-run HR as Royals roll to 9-1 win over White Sox
Connor Lunn spun a gem for Peoria on Wednesday night, going seven innings, allowing two runs...
Redmond’s two homers down South Bend Cubs
He’s had success with his senior class, winning three straight sectionals.
Keith Kinder’s first class at Mishawaka gets ready for senior season
He’s had success with his senior class, winning three straight sectionals.
Keith Kinder’s first class at Mishawaka gets ready for senior season