Wisdom’s 3-run double lifts Cubs over Rockies, 3-2

DENVER (AP) - Patrick Wisdom hit a three-run double to back a solid outing from Alec Mills and lead the Chicago Cubs past the Colorado Rockies 3-2.

Mills overcame a rocky start to pitch six innings and earn his first win since July 7, and Wisdom finished with three hits.

Manuel Rodriguez gave up a two-out single in the ninth but got Sam Hilliard on a comebacker to pick up his first career save.

Raimel Tapia had two doubles and nearly made a run-saving catch in the sixth for Colorado.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/5/2021 12:14:38 AM (GMT -4:00)