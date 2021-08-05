United Airlines announces additional flights for 2021 Notre Dame football games

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - United Airlines is adding additional flights to and from South Bend ahead of some big Notre Dame football games this upcoming fall.

The earliest added flight leaves from South Bend to Chicago in September for the Notre Dame-Wisconsin game at Soldier Field.

Other flights include to and from the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport in Virginia for the Virginia Tech game, and Los Angeles International Airport for the USC-Notre Dame game.

The full list of flights is listed in the graphic below. Tickets are on-sale now at united.com/en-us/game-day.

