Turning more humid...with spotty rain

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - HEAT...HUMIDITY...RAIN...ALL RETURN... Many of us could actually use the rain, and our first chance comes on Friday. Most of the weekend will probably be dry with only some spots getting a shower or storm each day. Our best chances for rain should come on Monday, and then especially on Wednesday. It’s still not oppressive out there, but it will become more-so over the next few days, especially later Sunday through Wednesday...

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and not as cool. Low: 63, Wind: S 3-6

Friday: More humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A shower or storm in some areas. High: 83, Wind: SW 8-16

Friday night: Variably cloudy...chance of a shower or storm. Low: 66

Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer and more humid. Only a slight chance for a spotty t’storm. High: 87

