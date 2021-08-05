Advertisement

Redmond’s two homers down South Bend Cubs

By South Bend Cubs
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- Connor Lunn spun a gem for Peoria on Wednesday night, going seven innings, allowing two runs and picking up the win as the Chiefs (31-49) evened up the series with the Cubs (34-45). The Cubs had two-on with two-out and the game-tying run at the plate in the ninth but couldn’t muster a comeback.

Anderson Espinoza, who the Cubs acquired from the Padres for Jake Marisnick, made his Cubs farm system debut and tossed a strong three innings to start the game. The right-hander is playing his first season since being sidelined with two Tommy John surgeries and tonight he allowed one run on two hits and a walk, while striking out four.

Lunn went seven innings for Peoria and allowed just two runs, and he didn’t walk a batter and struck out seven.

The Chiefs plated the first five runs of the game, with a Jordan Walker single off of Espinoza opening the scoring in the third. Alexander Vizcaino also made his Cubs farm system debut. Vizcaino came over to the Cubs in the trade that sent Anthony Rizzo to the Yankees. The reliever tossed 0.2 of an inning and allowed two runs, the first of which came on a Chandler Redmond homer.

Redmond pelted another homer in the fifth, a two-run shot off Matteo Bocchi that made it a 5-to-nothing Chiefs lead.

A Harrison Wenson sac-fly in the fifth and a Yonathan Perlaza solo-shot in the seventh provided all the runs for South Bend.

Cubs notables: Jake Slaughter (2-3, R, 3B) picked up yet another two-hit game and Perlaza (2-3, HR, RBI, R) extended his hitting streak to 12 games, the longest of the season for any South Bend Cub.

Next up: The Cubs haven’t announced their Thursday night starter and Wilfredo Pereira (2-6, 4.13 ERA) will start for Peoria. First pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

