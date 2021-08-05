Advertisement

Pérez hits 2-run HR as Royals roll to 9-1 win over White Sox

Kansas City Royals' Ryan O'Hearn (66) and Whit Merrifield (15) celebrate the team's 9-1 win...
Kansas City Royals' Ryan O'Hearn (66) and Whit Merrifield (15) celebrate the team's 9-1 win over the Chicago White Sox after a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021
CHICAGO (AP) - Salvador Pérez hit a two-run homer and the Kansas City Royals went deep four times to beat the Chicago White Sox 9-1.

Kansas City ended a four-game losing streak, while the AL Central-leading White Sox lost for the eighth time in 13 games.

Royals starter Carlos Hernández yielded only two hits over five innings in beating the White Sox for the second time in seven days.

Hernández has allowed six hits while striking out 10 in his last 11 innings against Chicago.

Pérez launched his 27th homer in the third, tying his career high.

